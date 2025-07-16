/Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announce the arrival of their baby girl: Our world forever changed

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra became parents on Tuesday night to a baby girl. The couple welcomed their daughter on July 15, 2025, at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Hours later, the couple officially announced the arrival of the newest member of their family with a joint post on Instagram.



Sidharth and Kiara shared the happy news on Instagram with a heartwarming pink announcement card that read, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl." The post was tagged with folded hands, heart, and evil eye emoji.



The post was simple yet heartfelt and emotional. The post featured delicate heart balloons and soft pastel elements, with “Baby Girl" written in gold. The post was instantly flooded with love and congratulations from fans, friends, and fellow actors, including Alia Bhatt, Sidharth's rumoured ex and co-star in Student Of The Year.

The couple had announced their pregnancy earlier this year in February 2025 with a joint post featuring a photo of baby socks. They had captioned the post as, “Our biggest blessing is on the way." The photo instantly went viral, with congratulations pouring in from across the film industry.



In May, Kiara became the first Indian actress to walk the Met Gala with a baby bump. The actress glowed in black and gold as she cradled her bump and smiled for the cameras on the red carpet.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s relationship

One of the celebrated couples of Bollywood, Sidharth and Kiara, have kept their relationship private mostly. The two first met at a party in 2018, but sparks flew while the two were working on Shershaah in 2021.



Their on-screen chemistry led to rumors about a possible romance off-screen but the two kept things private for a long time. Over the years, fans picked up on subtle hints, like their New Year vacation in South Africa and sweet birthday posts on Instagram. In early 2023, Kiara finally confirmed the relationship with a birthday post for Sidharth. A few weeks later, on February 7, 2023, they got married in a beautiful, intimate ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. They later hosted a reception in Mumbai for friends and colleagues.