  • /From Kiara Advani - Sidharth Malhotra to Athiya Shetty - KL Rahul: Celebrities who welcomed babies in 2025

From Kiara Advani - Sidharth Malhotra to Athiya Shetty - KL Rahul: Celebrities who welcomed babies in 2025

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jul 16, 2025, 14:26 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2025, 14:28 IST

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are new parents in the B-Town. The couple welcomed their first child on July 15, and congratulations have been pouring in from across the world.  As Kiara and Sidharth become parents, we look at other stars who welcomed babies in 2025.

Stars who welcomed babies in 2025
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Stars who welcomed babies in 2025

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are new parents on the block! The couple have joined the list of celebrities who have embraced parenthood this year. With a new addition to the list, here we take a look at celebrities who welcomed babies this year. Take a look.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra
2 / 7
(Photograph: Instagram/Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have become proud parents of a baby girl. On July 15, the War 2 actress gave birth to her first child at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. Taking to their Instagram, the couple shared a joint post, reading, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl.”

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick
3 / 7
(Photograph: Instagram/Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick)

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Oscar Alexander Westwick, in March. Jackson is also the mom of a 5-year-old son, Andreas, with her ex-fiance, George Panayiotou.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul
4 / 7
(Photograph: Instagram/Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul)

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul became parents to a baby girl on March 24. The couple have named their newborn daughter Evaarah. Athiya and KL Rahul got married in January 2023.

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso
5 / 7
(Photograph: Instagram/Henry Cavill)

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso

Superman is a day now! In January, Cavill welcomed his first child with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso. No details, including the child's name, sex or birthdate, have been revealed.

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell
6 / 7
(Photograph: Instagram/Lily Collins)

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell

Emily is a mum now, not in the show, but in real life. Actress Lily Collins and her husband, Charlie McDowell, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, via a surrogate on January 31.

Ileana D'Cruz and Michael Dolan
7 / 7
(Photograph: Instagram/Ileana D'Cruz)

Ileana D'Cruz and Michael Dolan

Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz is a mom of two now. The actress announced the birth of her second child with husband Michael Dolan. D'Cruz gave birth to her second child on June 19, 2025, and named him Keanu Rafe Dolan.

