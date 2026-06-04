/Pahlaj Nihalani, Bollywood producer and former CBFC chief, passes away at 76

Pahlaj Nihalani, renowned filmmaker and former Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairman, passed away on Thursday at the age of 76. He has produced several successful films in the Hindi cinema for over four decades.

Pahlaj Nihalani's cause of death

As per reports, the filmmaker had been struggling with liver-related health issues for several months and took his last breath on June 4 in Mumbai. As soon as the news surfaced, several colleagues and well-wishers of Nihalani started outpouring condolences on social media.

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The family's official statement reportedly read, "With profound grief, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Pahlaj Nihalani on 4th June 2026. The cremation ceremony will be held today, 04.06.2026, at 3 pm at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium. We are grateful for your thoughts and prayers as we bid a final farewell."

A look at Nihalani's career

He reportedly began his career as a producer in the 1980s and debuted in Hindi cinema with Haathkadi in 1982. Over the years, he backed films such as Aandhi-Toofan, Paap Ki Duniya, Gunahon Ka Faisla, Mitti Aur Sona, Shola Aur Shabnam, and Andaz.

Aankhen, which was released in 1993, is said to be among his biggest achievements. It starred Govinda and Chunky Panday, and was one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of its time.

He also produced Ilzaam in 1986 and introduced Govinda as a leading actor. He also gave a break to Chunky Panday with Aag Hi Aag.



Later, he became CBFC chairman between 2015 and 2017. He was appointed shortly after the 2014 general elections, and saw several controversies in his tenure surrounding films such as Udta Punjab, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Aligarh, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Unfreedom, Ka Bodyscapes and more.

Remembering the filmmaker, CBFC Chairperson Shashi Shekhar Vempati wrote on X, "Heartfelt condolences from the entire CBFC family on the demise of former CBFC Chairperson Shri Pahlaj Nihalani."