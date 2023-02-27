Zee Cine Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan and Kashmir Files win big, here's the full list of winners

Awards season is upon us. Some of the best performances of last year in Hindi films were awarded at the Zee Cine Awards 2023 held in Mumbai on Sunday night. The awards night was a starry affair and some of the most prominent Bollywood actors were present to celebrate their peers and their outstanding work. Bollywood celebrities Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and more stars graced the awards night.



Filmmakers like Boney Kapoor, Vivek Agnihotri, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Ayan Mukerji too attended the awards night.



While an official complete winner’s list is not announced yet, the names of the winners have been reported by various media agencies. It was a big night for Alia Bhatt who bagged 2 titles at the Zee Cine Awards. Ayan Mukerji’s Bhrahmastra: Part One Shiva has won multiple awards while Kartik Aaryan won for his performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Vivek Agnihotri's Kashmir Files won several accolades including Best Director award for Agnihotri. The Zee Cine Awards 2023 were hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana.