Zee Cine Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan and Kashmir Files win big, here's the full list of winners
Story highlights
It was a big night for Alia Bhatt who not only won the Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi but also took home Best Film award for Darlings as a producer.
Awards season is upon us. Some of the best performances of last year in Hindi films were awarded at the Zee Cine Awards 2023 held in Mumbai on Sunday night. The awards night was a starry affair and some of the most prominent Bollywood actors were present to celebrate their peers and their outstanding work. Bollywood celebrities Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and more stars graced the awards night.
Filmmakers like Boney Kapoor, Vivek Agnihotri, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Ayan Mukerji too attended the awards night.
While an official complete winner’s list is not announced yet, the names of the winners have been reported by various media agencies. It was a big night for Alia Bhatt who bagged 2 titles at the Zee Cine Awards. Ayan Mukerji’s Bhrahmastra: Part One Shiva has won multiple awards while Kartik Aaryan won for his performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Vivek Agnihotri's Kashmir Files won several accolades including Best Director award for Agnihotri. The Zee Cine Awards 2023 were hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana.
Here's the full list of winners of Zee Cine Awards 2023:
Best Actor Male: Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)
Best Actor Female: Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi)
Best Film (Viewers' Choice): The Kashmir Files
Best Film (Jury): Darlings
Best Actress (Jury): Alia Bhatt (Darlings)
Best Actor (Viewers' Choice): Anupam Kher (The Kashmir Files)
Best Screenplay: Kashmir Files
Best Music: Pritam, (Brahmastra)
Best Editing: Sanyukta Kaza, (Bhediya)
Best Background Score: Sachin-Jigar, (Bhediya)
Most Streamed Album of the Year: Sachin-Jigar, (Bhediya)
Best Sound Design: Kunal Sharma, (Bhediya)
Best Choreography: Bosco-Caesar, (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)
Best Supporting Actress: Sheeba Chadha, (Doctor G)
Best Supporting Actor Male: Anil Kapoor (Jugjugg Jeeyo)
Performer Of The Year Male: Varun Dhawan (JugJugg Jeeyo and Bhediya)
Performer Of The Year Female: Kiara Advani (Jugjugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)
Best Debut: Rashmika Mandanna (Goodbye)