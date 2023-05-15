Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's marriage in trouble?

Fresh pair alert! Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan team up for the first time in Laxman Utekar's love dramedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The trailer was launched on Monday amid major fanfare. The trailer gives a glimpse of the quirky film which boats of a fresh pair and is set in Indore, a town in central India.



Vicky plays Kapil and Sara plays Soumya who are shown to enjoy a blissful marriage until it takes a turn for the worse. On the brink of divorce, the trailer then follows the lives of the husband-wife duo, who scout for ways to amicably end the marriage.



Apart from showing the flip sides of a marriage, the trailer also gives a glimpse of the film's foot-tapping music and power-packed dialogues.

Both Vicky and Sara shared the trailer of their film on their respective handles. A day earlier, the duo had shared first posters of the film featuring the lead couple.



The film also stars Rakesh Bedi, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Sood and others. The movie is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios and is set to release in theatres on June 2.