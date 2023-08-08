Who is Aleksandar Alex Ilic? Disha Patani's rumoured beau

Bollywood actress Disha Patani stepped out for dinner with her rumoured boyfriend Aleksandar Alex Ilic on Sunday (August 6). According to a video shared by the paparazzi, Disha was seen introducing Aleksandar as her boyfriend to her friends. Although the audio in the viral video is poor, fans are convinced that the actress has officially announced her new relationship.

This wasn't the first time the two were seen together. Disha and Aleksandar have been friends since long and they have spotted together several times before. They attended stylist Mohit Rai’s birthday together and were also seen having a gala time at Kartik Aaryan’s birthday. The two often share pictures of each other on social media. But many still don't know who Aleksandar Alex Ilic is and what he does for a living.

Here's what we know so far about Disha's rumoured boyfriend!

Aleksandar Alex Ilic is from Serbia and he is Disha’s close friend. The two reportedly shared a flat in 2015. The two met during their struggling day as they were both working for the same agency. The duo instantly became friends as they shared a passion for fitness.

Aleksandar is a model and an actor, in addition to being a fitness enthusiast. He presently lives in Mumbai and has appeared in the web series Chameleon. He has also worked as a gym trainer in the past. He is often seen accompanying Disha to the gym and even seen assisting her with her workouts.

In a previous interview, Aleksandar opened up about his relationship with Disha and said, “Disha has been like family to me. In this competitive field, whenever we felt low, we have been there for each other. I see how this guessing game has been going on for a few weeks. The thing is that we know the truth. I don’t understand why people need to guess about what is going on? Why can’t they just let other people live their own lives peacefully? We just laugh off these stories.”

