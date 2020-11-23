Watch 'Indoo Ki Jawani' trailer: Kiara Advani turns to a dating app to find love

The trailer of ‘Indoo Ki Jawani’ is out.

The comedy film will be directed by Abir Sengupta and stars Kiara Advani as Indira Gupta aka Indoo. She stars as a free-spirited girl who turns to dating app to find love in the film. She does this on the advice on her best friend Sonal who is essayed by actress Mallika Dua.

She then finds the right guy in Samar from Hyderabad, played by Aditya Seal. During the wooing process she finds out that he is a Pakistani national. This is followed by a news bulletin, which informs that suspected terrorists from Pakistan have infiltrated the city and are hiding.

“Isey kehte hai ghar baithe dating apps se museebat order karna (This is what you call ordering trouble from dating apps),” she says in a voiceover.

The trailer then shows Indoo calling Samar an ‘atankvaadi (terrorist)’ and holds up a knife to protect herself. However, she seems to have a soft corner for him and asks him to hide when her doorbell rings. He tries to prove his innocence in the trailer: “Madam, mujhe koi attack nahi karna (I am not planning any attack). I am not a terrorist!”

Watch the trailer here:

Kiara recently shared on Instagram that ‘Indoo Ki Jawani’ will release in theatres on December 11 this year. Sharing a new poster of the film, she wrote, “It’s Happening!!! #IndooKiJawani in cinemas near you on 11th December 2020.”

The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani, Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephens.

