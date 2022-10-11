Watch: Amitabh Bachchan surprises fans gathered outside his home at midnight of his birthday

For fans of Amitabh Bachchan across the world, October 11 is a special day. The Indian superstar turned 80 on Tuesday. Ardent fans gathered outside Bachchan's Mumbai residence, Jalsa at midnight to celebrate the special day. Their day was made when Bachchan himself made a surprise appearance at the gate of his home briefly to greet them.



Accompanying the actor was his daughter, Shweta Nanda. Dressed in what appears to be a grey nightsuit and a matching cap, Bachchan smiled at the crowd and waved at them before heading inside.

Videos show excited fans hugging each other upon the superstar's arrival.

#WATCH | Actor Amitabh Bachchan surprises fans gathered outside his residence 'Jalsa' in Mumbai, as he walks out at midnight to greet them on his birthday pic.twitter.com/9iijjaWRoi — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022 ×

Amitabh Bachchan, who is almost considered an institution in himself in Indian cinema, has had a career spanning over five decades. The actor is synonymous to several iconic Hindi films including 'Deewar', 'Sholay', 'Abhimaan' and more.

To mark his 80th birthday, Film Heritage Foundation partnered with multiplex chain PVR to screen 11 of his hit films from the past.

Bachchan himself shared the news about the screening on Twitter. "Back to the Beginning .. with the films from where my journey began in cinema .. 'Don' and 'Mili' nearly fifty years since they were released .. Now showing in Cinema .. Hoping to see more classics back on the big screen .."the superstar wrote.

