Amitabh Bachchan @80:12 lesser-known facts about Shehenshah
Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 08:15 PM(IST)
Shehenshah of Bollywood will turn 80 in few days. A true legend in himself, Amitabh Bachchan will turn a year older on October 11, but before his big day, we bring to you 12 unknown facts about Bollywood's original filmy don.
Did you know Amitabh Bachchan was named Inquilaab Shrivastava? However, at the suggestion of his father's poet friend, so he changed his name to what it is now.
More double roles than any other actor
The star has played more double roles than any other actor in the Bollywood. In the film 'Mahaan' that released in 1983, he even had a triple role.
Global honour
The superstar has been honoured by foreign governments on multiple occasions for his contribution to cinema. His most notable was the highest civilian knight of the Legion of Honour by the French government.
In 2014, Australian La Trobe University named a Scholarship after the actor.
When he became Big B of Bollywood!
Big B got this name in the late 90s after his second comeback with 'Mrityudaata'.
Wax model at Madame Tussaud's in London
Amitabh is the first Asian actor to have a wax model displayed at Madame Tussauds' in London.
Most used onscreen name
Big B has played 'Vijay' more than 20 times. In fact, it is his favourite onscreen name.
Is this why he got married in a hurry?
Amitabh and his wife Jaya Bachchan got married in a hurry in 1973, on the insistence of his father, so that they could take a trip together abroad to celebrate the success of 'Zanjeer'.
A stationary lover?
Did you know that he is passionate about collecting watches and pens and his collection boasts of over thousands of pens?
His Mumbai bungalow is not really his
The Bachchan bungalow called Jalsa was gifted by director Ramesh Sippy in lieu of payment for his performance in 'Satte Pe Satta'.
The megastar is ambidextrous
The megastar is ambidextrous, it is a term for a person who uses both hands equally.