Viral | When Animal actor Manjot Singh heroically saved the life of a girl

Actor Manjot Singh, who you may have seen in Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster hit Animal, has been in the headlines, and for good reasons. In the movie, Singh played the role of one of Ranbir's cousins.



Years before he shot to fame, the actor did a heroic act as he saved the life of a girl by putting his own life at risk.



In an old video from 2019, a girl can be seen sitting on the edge of the room, attempting to die by jumping off the building. The whole crowd is watching the girl, but it's Manjot who comes running to the girl and saves her life.



The video is from the time when the actor was pursuing BTech at Sharda University, Greater Noida.

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, the actor wrote, ''this happened in 2019 a girl was committing suicide and by the grace of god i was able to save her i was in right place at the right time . We all face problems and hardships "Sometimes even to live is an act of courage.”

Talking about the same incident, the actor told Hindustan Times, "I initiated a conversation, asking if she faced any trouble or if there was a disagreement. She mentioned a disagreement with her mother. I cautiously moved closer to her. However, as soon as I approached, she jumped.''



The actor was honoured for his courageous work by the Sikh community in Delhi. An old post on X showed Manjot getting honoured by the sikh community.



The post reads, 'Manjot Singh,23 yo boy doing http://B.Tech saved life of girl who was attempting suicide in Sharda univ.Manjot do part time job as Bhangra coach to pay his fees. A group of sikh leaders promised to pay his coaching fees for civil services exam.''Soon the video grabbed the eye of the netizens, who were quick to praise the actor's brave deed.



One user commented, ''Real Animal saving human.''



Another wrote, ''Superhero you are.''