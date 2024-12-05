New Delhi

Amid news of semi-retirement and break from work, Vikrant Massey seems to have returned to films. The actor was spotted working on another project in the city of Dehradun.

Advertisment

His next film is titled Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan alongside Shanaya Kapoor.

The public appearance comes after Vikrant's announcement of planning a break from acting and the world of films. His post became instantly viral with his fans discussing what prompted him to take this decision, especially at a time when he is experiencing so much success at the box office.

For his public appearance, Vikrant was seen wearing a black puffer jacket. A video of him meeting Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also surfaced on social media where he was seen greeting the politician. They were seen shaking hands and chatting.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Shanaya was spotted wearing a sweater with a denim.

Also read: Want to watch Pushpa 2 online in HD? Allu Arjun FULL movie LEAKED online on release date

About Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Advertisment

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan will explore a contemporary take on romance and ghosting. The plot of the project remains under wraps at the moment. As per reports, the film is directed by Santosh Singh and is being produced by Mansi and Varun Bagla.

It has been written by Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla. The music will be composed by Vishal Mishra.

About Vikrant Massey’s retirement

Earlier this week, Vikrant took to Instagram to announce a break from acting after 2025. He wrote, “The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it's time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between."

Later during an interview Vikrant clarified that he didn’t mean retirement but that he will be taking a long break since he feels burned out at the moment. He wants to take some time off and return when he feels right about work. In the meantime, he said he wants to spend time with his family and himself.

“My post has been misinterpreted. That I am quitting or retiring from acting. I want to take some time off to focus on my family and health. I would be back when the time feels right,” he clarified.

Also read: Ritual gone wrong! Mexican actress dies after consuming Amazonian frog venom