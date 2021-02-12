Vijay Deverakonda reveals release date of his upcoming film 'Liger' with Ananya Panday

There is finally a release date on South star Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s much-awaited film together titled ‘Liger’. The multilingual film will now hit the theatres on September 9, 2021 as makers got together to make the announcement.

Vijay shared a photo from the film and wrote, "India - we are coming! September 9, 2021.”

Ananya wrote, "Packing a punch in a theatre near you on September 9, 2021! The worldwide theatrical release of Liger in a language of your choice - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.”

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, ‘Liger’will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions along with Charmme Kaur. Liger's release in Hindi will mark Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut while it will mark Ananya Panday's debut stint at Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam cinema.

Earlier, the first poster of Liger had been released to a warm welcome on the internet. On the warm response, Vijay had thanked his fans.