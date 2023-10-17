The Buckingham Murders: Kareena Kapoor shares the first look of her maiden production

Kareena Kapoor turns producer for a gritty thriller called The Buckingham Murders. The first look of the film was shared on social media on Tuesday. Directed by Hansal Mehta, The Buckingham Murders had its premiere at the BFI London Film Festival 2023 and received a standing ovation from the audience.



Looking absolutely gritty and gripping, the first official look poster of The Buckingham Murders has truly accelerated the excitement of fans for the film. Featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the poster caught by two cops, it would definitely be a very different experience to watch the actress essaying the character of a detective and mother.



While Kareena is looking truly strong, it looks like the film is going to bring a captivating story of international standard! Makers have promised that more announcements about the film to come soon.

The Buckingham Murders has an ensemble cast comprising of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta, and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker the film has been produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.