The 2020 International Emmys nominees: 'Made In Heaven', 'Delhi Crime', Arjun Mathur bag nods

The 2020 International Emmys announced its list of nominees for this year and it’s a good run for hit show ‘Made In Heaven’ as the lead actor Arjun Mathur has bagged a nod in the Best Actor category. ‘Four More Shot’s got a nod in the Best Comedy series category while ‘Delhi Crime’ is in Best Drama Series category.

Last year, India gained prominence at the International Emmys as Radhika Apte had received the Best Actress nomination for her performance in ‘Lust Stories’, while Netflix's anthology film ‘Lust Stories’ also received an Emmys nomination in the in the TV Movie/Mini Series category, and ‘Sacred Games’ was nominated in the Best Drama category.

According to the official announcement, there are four nominations in each category from different countries. Also, only shows which were broadcast between 1 January to 31 December, 2019 were considered.

2020 International Emmys nominees — Check out the full list here:

2020 International Emmy for Best Drama

Charité: Season 2 (Germany)

Criminal UK (United Kingdom)

Delhi Crime (India)

El Jardín de Bronce [The Bronze Garden]: Season 2 (Argentina)

2020 International Emmy for Best Comedy

Back to Life (United Kingdom)

Fifty (Israel)

Four More Shots Please (India)

Ninguém tá Olhando [Nobody's Looking] (Brazil)

2020 International Emmy for Best Performance by an Actor

Billy Barratt, Responsible Child (United Kingdom)

Guido Caprino, 1994 (Italy)

Raphael Logam, Impuros [Impure]: Season 2 (Brazil)

Arjun Mathur, Made in Heaven (India)

2020 International Emmy for Best Performance by an Actress

Emma Bading, Play (Germany)

Andrea Beltrão, Hebe (Brazil)

Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth is Missing (United Kingdom)

Yeo Yann Yann, Invisible Stories (Singapore)

2020 International Emmy for Best TV Movie / Mini-Series

L'Effondrement [The Collapse] (France)

Elis – Viver é Melhor que Sonhar (Brazil)

The Festival of the Little Gods (Japan)

Responsible Child (United Kingdom)

2020 International Emmy for Best Telenovela

Chen Xi Yuan [Love and Destiny] (China)

Na Corda Bamba [On Thin Ice] (Portugal)

Órfãos da Terra [Orphans of a Nation] (Brazil)

Pequeña Victoria [Victoria Small] (Argentina)

2020 International Emmy for Best Documentary

El Testigo [The Witness] (Colombia)

For Sama (United Kingdom)

Granni-E-minem (South Korea)

Terug naar Rwanda [Back to Rwanda] (Belgium)

2020 International Emmy for Best Arts Programming

Jake and Charice (Japan)

Refavela 40 (Brazil)

Vertige de la Chute [Ressaca] (France)

Why do we Dance? (United Kingdom)

2020 International Emmy for Non-Scripted Entertainment

Canta Comigo (Brazil)

Folkeopplysningen [The Public Enlightenment] (Norway)

MasterChef Thailand: Season 3 (Thailand)

Old People's Home for 4 Year Olds (Australia)

2020 International Emmy for Best Short-Form Series

Content (Australia)

#martyisdead (Czech Republic)

Mil Manos por Argentina [One Thousand Hands for Argentina] (Argentina)

People Like Us: Season 2 (Singapore)

2020 International Emmy for Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Programme

20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards (USA)

La Reina del Sur: Season 2 (USA)

No te Puedes Esconder (USA)

Preso No.1 (USA)