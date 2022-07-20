Tanushree Dutta claims 'harassment by Bollywood mafia' in an Instagram post, says 'will not commit suicide'

Former Miss India and Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta has spoken out yet again about being harassed by #metoo perpetrators. Taking to her Instagram account, Dutta said that she is being ‘targeted very badly’ and went on to describe her painful experiences. In the post, she claimed that the Bollywood mafia and some political circles attempted to poison her and sabotaged several of her works.

Back in 2018, Tanushree stirred headlines by making severe allegations against some high-profile and famous Bollywood celebrities when the Me Too movement picked up speed in the Indian film industry.

Without naming anyone, Dutta shared a few horrifying encounters she had in recent times and also asked for help in the post. The actor also said that artists are being troubled in Maharashtra and that the state has become unsafe for people. "The Bollywood Mafia, the old political circuit of Maharashtra (which still has influence here) and nefarious anti – national criminal elements together usually operate like this to trouble people. I’m very sure the #metoo culprits & the NGO who I exposed are behind all this because why else would I be targeted & harassed like this??" She wrote in her post.

Check out Tanushree Dutta’s post here:-

Dutta also took to Instagram Stories to share her emotional state of mind, and in a long post she wrote, "I wish that all my enemies just drop dead somehow!"

Also Read: Netflix's woes continue as company loses a million subscribers

Tanushree Dutta had earlier accused veteran Marathi and Hindi film actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment while shooting a song in the 2008 film ‘Horn Ok Please’. She also claimed that he tried to get close to her and alleged that Patekar made political goons threaten her when she refused to do a particular dance sequence with him. She also alleged that choreographer Ganesh Acharya and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri subjected her to mental and physical harassment.

Dutta was crowned Miss India at the age of 20 and, after the pageant, she made her Bollywood debut in ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ (2005) opposite Emraan Hashmi and Sonu Sood. The actor then did a few more films, such as ‘Chocolate’, ‘Bhagam Bhag’, ‘Raqeeb’, ‘Dhol’, ‘Good Boy Bad Boy’.

Also Read: After Aryan Khan trolled for partying in Mumbai nightclub, SRK fans say 'Leave the poor guy alone'