Sussanne Khan tests positive for COVID-19; shares a health post

Joining a long list of celebrities in India who have tested positive for covid, Sussanne Khan shared a lengthy post on her health as she confirmed that she is dealing with the virus right now.

Posting a mirror selfie on Instagram in her gym wear, Sussanne Khan wrote, "After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, In the 3rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one. #Willfightthis #omicronvariant #covid2022doesnotwelcomeyou."

Starting the new year, celebrities like Ekta Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and many others tested positive for the new variant of covid. While most of these celebrities only experienced mild symptoms and some are still on their path to recovery, it is advised to wear a mask at all times and maintain COVID protocols.

Currently, also iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar is in the ICU getting treated for covid.

