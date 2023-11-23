Suriya gives health update after getting injured on the set of Kanguva, filming postponed
Story highlights
Suriya will next be seen on Suriya 43, alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma, and Nazriya Fahadh. The movie will bring Suriya and Sudha Kongara together after Soorarai Pottru.
Suriya will next be seen on Suriya 43, alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma, and Nazriya Fahadh. The movie will bring Suriya and Sudha Kongara together after Soorarai Pottru.
Tamil actor Suriya met with an accident while filming his upcoming film, Kanguva. As per Indian news agency ANI, the accident took place when he was shooting an action scene and a rope camera lost control and fell on the actor.
Suriya was injured in his shoulder, and the shooting has been put on hold for a while. However, now the actor has himself given a health update.
Taking to X, the actor assured all his fans that he's doing fine, "Dear Friends, well wishers & my #AnbaanaFans...Heartfelt thanks for the outpouring ‘get well soon’ msgs.. feeling much better.. always grateful for all your love," he wrote.
Dear Friends, well wishers & my #AnbaanaFans— Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) November 23, 2023
Heartfelt thanks for the outpouring ‘get well soon’ msgs.. feeling much better.. always grateful for all your love :)
As per multiple sources, the incident occurred around 1:30 at midnight, and filming has been put on hold to give the actor some time to relax and heal. The period drama stars Disha Pathani opposite Suriya, who is playing the role of a warrior.
trending now
The movie is scheduled to release in early 2024. Meanwhile, Nasaratpet police are looking into the situation.
The movie also stars Bobby Deol, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, and K.S. Ravikumar. Studio Green, in association with UV Creations, has produced Kanguva.
Meanwhile, Suriya will next be seen on Suriya 43, alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma, and Nazriya Fahadh. The movie will bring Suriya and Sudha Kongara together after Soorarai Pottru.
For his role in the 2020 movie, he earned a National Award for Best Actor.
(With inputs from the agency)