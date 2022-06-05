Anand Ahuja compliments Sonam Kapoor as she enters her third-trimester, see post

Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja, who are busy celebrating their ‘babymoon’ in Italy, have taken to Instagram, giving a glimpse of their dreamy vacation. The couple, currently busy soaking up the Tuscan sun, has never shied away from PDA on Instagram.

Sharing a beautiful video on her Instagram story, the Neerja actor thanked her husband for the holiday. Sonam, who is pregnant with her first child, wrote, "Love You @Anandahuja Thank You for organizing the best baby moon".

Also Read: Baby no: 2! Mandy Moore is expecting her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith

Her husband then took to his Instagram and complimented her for entering her third-trimester, saying "@sonamkapoor for being such a graceful pregnant person! Last stretch now!" Soon to be parents, Anand and Sonam announced that they were expecting their first child in March earlier this year.

The couple shared mesmerising pictures on their social media accounts and wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can`t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022." The couple got married in May 2018 and have been fans' favourite ever since.

Also Read: Shakira confirms her separation from Gerard Pique amid cheating rumors

Last month, they also celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. Wishing the glamorous diva on social media, Anand shared beautiful pictures on Instagram and wrote "..the most giving, selfless, generous person in the world." Only kindness and wholeness in your soul. @sonamkapoor ... you inspire me every day. Happy anniversary my #EverydayPhenomenal."

On the work front, Sonam will next be seen in 'Blind', starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. The film is a remake of a 2011 Korean film of the same name. The cast wrapped up shooting in February 2021.