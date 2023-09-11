Sobhita Dhulipala wants to play female don in a role opposite Ranveer Singh

Made in Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala would like to be challenged in the next role that lands at her doorstep. In an interview, Sobhita revealed that she would like to pay a female don. This comes close on the heels of announcement of Don 3 in which Ranveer Singh will replace Shah Rukh Khan after the latter stepped away from the film post the Zero debacle. Now that the makers are thinking of reviving the hit franchise, they are also looking for a leading heroine for the film.

Sobhita keen to play Roma in Don

Amid a lot of speculation about who will star opposite Ranveer Singh, Sobhita wants makers to consider her for the feature. On whether she would like to be cast in Roma’s role in the film, Sobhita said, “I would be thrilled to (be part of Don 3). After Made in Heaven 2 came out, there were so many people who were like, ‘Tara is feisty’ and ‘Tara’s energy is like Roma’s vibe’. So, that comparison was flattering, I love the films. Priyanka was amazing as Roma. Just the prospect that people thought this was a well-suited thing was amazing. I would love to audition for it (Don 3).”

Ranveer Singh to replace Shah Rukh Khan

Meanwhile, not everyone is happy with Ranveer Singh’s casting as don in the film that first had Amitabh Bachchan and now Shah Rukh Khan playing the mafia don.

As per reports, Farhan Akhtar will start work on Don 3 once he finishes other pending projects. Don 3 is expected to go on floors by the end of 2024.

