Shilpa Shetty returns to social media with a strong message, friends & fans applaud

Ever since her husband, Raj Kundra, was arrested in an alleged adult film case, Bollywood actress and televison personality Shilpa Shetty's stayed away from the social media.



Now, not only has she resumed work, but also made a comeback on Instagram with a strong message.



Recently, Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram handle to send across a strong message with respect to women empowerment. Sharing a carousal from what appears to be from a recent photoshoot, the actress said, “There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise. ✨🧿”



One of the prominent faces from her group of celebrity friends to react was Sussanne Khan. She said, "🙌🙌❤️❤️Absolutely."

Fans and well-wishers have sent in good wishes and strength to the actress.