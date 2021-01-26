Shilpa Shetty confuses 'Republic' with 'Freedom', gets trolled on Twitter

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic day in muted galore amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to Twitter to wish her fans and followers, Bollywood actor and yoga-enthusiast Shilpa Shetty confused the word 'gantantra' (republic) with 'swatantra' (freedom), catching the irk of the trolls.





Later, the actor corrected the words, but the trolls showed no mercy calling out the ignorance of the actor.



Bahattarwe (72nd) Gantantra Diwas ki dheron shubhkaamnayein. Happy Republic Day to every Indian.

Let’s pledge to uphold the rights & duties that our constitution has given us... not only for ourselves, but also for each of our fellow citizens 🧡🤍💚

The Tricolour was unfurled at Delhi’s Rajpath in presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries including Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday.



A total of 32 tableaux — 17 of various states and UTs, nine of ministries and six from the defence arm — will be seen going down Rajpath. Among these, the tableaux of Ladakh –– the Union Territory that was created in 2019 after bifurcation of Jammu & Kashmir –– will be included for the first time.

With Covid-19 protocols in place and the protesting farmers’ tractor march scheduled in the national capital, this year’s Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi is wearing a different look due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While gravity-defying stunts by motorcycle-borne men are missing, the spectator size too has been reduced to 25,000 from around 1.25 lakh last year. The parade of children who receive bravery awards are missing. Keeping in mind social distancing, the size of marching contingents has been reduced from 144 to 96. Also, all members of the tableaux contingents from various states, ministries and government departments have undergone Covid testing.