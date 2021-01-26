Republic Day 2021 live: India’s full military might and cultural diversities on display at Rajpath

Winners of the Param Vir Chakra & the Ashok Chakra parade down Rajpath. Photograph: ANI
Jan 26, 2021, 12.05 PM
Parade ends with single Rafale aircraft flying at a speed of 900km/hr carrying out a ‘Vertical Charlie'
#RepublicDay parade culminates with a single Rafale aircraft flying at a speed of 900km/hr carrying out a ‘Vertical Charlie’. The aircraft is piloted by Gp Capt Harkirat Singh, Shaurya Chakra, Commanding Officer of 17 Squadron with Sqn Ldr Kislaykant. pic.twitter.com/ochv25VhkT— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021
Jan 26, 2021, 11.57 AM
The ‘Trinetra’ formation comprising of three Su-30MKIs - the three aircraft split outwards and upwards, forming a ‘Trishul in the Sky’. The formation is led by Gp Capt AK Misra. Commanding Officer of 15 Squadron with Sqn Ldr RC Kulkarni. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/82BwnSt8Xv— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021
Jan 26, 2021, 11.16 AM
ITBP personnel celebrate #RepublicDay at the banks of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh— WION (@WIONews) January 26, 2021
Jan 26, 2021, 10.42 AM
Bangladesh Armed Forces personnel participate in India’s #RepublicDay parade at #Rajpath for the very first time#RepublicDayIndia #RepublicDay2021 pic.twitter.com/cT2z6f4AOS— PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2021
Jan 26, 2021, 10.41 AM
Here is mechanized column led by T90 Bheeshma Main Battle Tanks; The tank can fire laser guided missiles and engages targets at distances upto 5 KM— PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2021
This is followed by Infantry Combat Vehicle#RepublicDay2021 #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/3wwUhOofWa
Jan 26, 2021, 10.41 AM
Flying in from over Rashtrapati Bhavan are the 4 Mi-17 V5 helicopters in a Wineglass formation with the national flag, 3 service flags and showering flowers over the #Rajpath— PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2021
Jan 26, 2021, 10.41 AM
President Ram Nath Kovind unfurls the National Flag as he receives the traditional 21-Gun Salute at #RepublicDay parade#RepublicDayIndia #RepublicDay2021— PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2021
Jan 26, 2021, 10.19 AM
#LIVE | As India celebrates its 72nd #RepublicDay, witness a slice of the country's rich heritage, culture and military prowess - LIVE from Rajpath, New Delhi— WION (@WIONews) January 26, 2021
Jan 26, 2021, 10.07 AM
Prime Minister Modi is wearing a special 'Paghdi' from Jamnagar, today. The first such 'Paghdi' was gifted to the PM by the royal family of Jamnagar, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/7wRITqsC52— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021
Jan 26, 2021, 09.40 AM
As the nation celebrated its 72nd Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the fallen soldiers at National War Memorial in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
Jan 26, 2021, 09.38 AM
Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans celebrate the 72nd #RepublicDay at a high-altitude Border Outpost in Ladakh.— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021
Jan 26, 2021, 09.38 AM
Jan 26, 2021, 09.34 AM
India will show its military might with Rafale fighter jets taking part in the Republic Day flypast for the the first time and the armed forces showcasing T-90 tanks, the Samvijay electronic warfare system, Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets, among others, said the Defence ministry.
Jan 26, 2021, 08.58 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted all Indians on the country's 72nd Republic Day today.
देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2021
Wishing all the people of India a Happy #RepublicDay. Jai Hind!
Jan 26, 2021, 08.54 AM
7 feet tricolor COVID-19 vaccine bottle and Injunction made by Sapthagiri Hospital Medical students and doctors to create awareness on COVID-19 vaccine at Sapthagiri Hospital on the occasion of 72nd Republic day, in Bengaluru. (IANS Photo)
Jan 26, 2021, 08.29 AM
The 2021 Republic Day parade will begin with a 122-member contingent of the Bangladeshi armed forces - to be led by Lieutenant Colonel Mohatsim Haider Chaudhary.
The first six rows of the contingent will be Army, followed by two rows each of Navy and Air Force.
"The Bangladesh contingent will carry the legacy of legendary Muktijoddhas, who... liberated Bangladesh in 1971," the Defence Ministry was quoted by news agencies.
(IANS Photo)
Jan 26, 2021, 08.17 AM
Parade to witness many firsts
Jan 26, 2021, 08.12 AM
In strong remarks against China's expansionist approach, President Ram Nath Kovind says Indian forces are "adequately mobilised" to counter any attempt that undermines national securityhttps://t.co/0UjMcunBtb— WION (@WIONews) January 25, 2021
Jan 26, 2021, 08.12 AM
Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe conferred India's second-highest civilian honour#PadmaAwards #PadmaVibhushan @AbeShinzo #ShinzoAbe— WION (@WIONews) January 25, 2021
Jan 26, 2021, 08.12 AM
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails the contribution of those conferred with the Padma awards, says these exceptional individuals from different walks of life have brought qualitative changes in the lives of othershttps://t.co/ulNZDO1BDX— WION (@WIONews) January 25, 2021
Jan 26, 2021, 08.11 AM
Veteran table tennis player Mouma Das and the legendary PT Usha's coach Madhavan Nambiar are among seven sportspersons awarded the prestigious Padma Shri this yearhttps://t.co/VVzvDUbGAw— WION (@WIONews) January 25, 2021