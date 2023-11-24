Shekhar Lakhot trailer: Treachery, deception and more in this crime drama

Makers dropped the trailer of its noir crime drama, Shekhar Lakhot. The edgy trailer promises Shekhar Lakhot to be an engaging ride for the audiences. The film is an Offroad Films Production with Navdeep Singh and Khalil Bachooali serving as executive producers, directed by Singh and written and created by Singh and Devika Bhagat.

The trailer takes viewers deep into a world where treachery, hidden agendas, and deception is how the game of life is played and murder, politics, blackmail, and love are the strategies employed. As the prodigal son is forced to return to his hometown – the fictional town of Lakhot, to confront his past, he finds himself unintentionally caught up in a deadly game, even as the city itself becomes a dangerous battleground for vested interests, each with a hidden agenda.

The director calls the film “a multilayered and nuanced noir crime drama that will take viewers through a labyrinth of human complexities, secrets, twists and betrayal.” “The series is a labour of love, told through the kaleidoscopic lens of the interesting characters that reside in the city of Lakhot and brought alive by the fantastic performances of the cast, who have embraced the eccentricities and added their own unique flair to it. I am thrilled to be partnering with Prime Video for this series and cannot wait for audiences across the world to embark on this journey with us,” he added.

Watch the Shekhar Lakhot trailer here:

The series boasts of a highly talented cast, with Priyanshu Painyuli, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Kubbra Sait in the lead, supported by an ensemble cast featuring Manu Rishi Chadha, Shruthy Menon, Kashyap Shangari, Chandan Roy, Manjiri Pupala, Shruti Jolly, Gyan Prakash, and Abhilash Thapliyal.