Shahid Kapoor wraps 'Jersey', shares emotional post on Instagram

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, india Published: Dec 16, 2020, 09.24 AM(IST)

Shahid Kapoor wraps 'Jersey' Photograph:( Twitter )

Shahid Kapoor and team have been shooting for 'Jersey' since last year. It came to a pause when the pandemic hit the world in March but the leftover work was resumed a couple of months back when restrictions were uplifted. 

Shahid Kapoor has wrapped shoot of his upcoming film ‘Jersey’. It is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu sports drama of the same name. 

In an emotional post on Instagram, Shahid Kapoor wrote about the wrap up: "Jersey is a story that speaks of a Phoenix rising from the ashes. The triumph of an indomitable spirit. If there was ever a time I could connect with the underlying spirit of a film this was it. As we all fight through this pandemic. Let's always remember. This shall pass too.”

‘Jersey’ team resumed shooting for the remaining portions in Dehradun and Chandigarh later this year.

