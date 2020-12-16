Shahid Kapoor wraps 'Jersey', shares emotional post on Instagram

Shahid Kapoor has wrapped shoot of his upcoming film ‘Jersey’. It is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu sports drama of the same name.

In an emotional post on Instagram, Shahid Kapoor wrote about the wrap up: "Jersey is a story that speaks of a Phoenix rising from the ashes. The triumph of an indomitable spirit. If there was ever a time I could connect with the underlying spirit of a film this was it. As we all fight through this pandemic. Let's always remember. This shall pass too.”

Shahid Kapoor and team have been shooting for the film since last year. It came to a pause when the pandemic hit the world in March but the leftover work was resumed a couple of months back when restrictions were uplifted.

‘Jersey’ team resumed shooting for the remaining portions in Dehradun and Chandigarh later this year.