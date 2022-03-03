Shahid Kapoor pens heartfelt note for sister Sanah Kapur: My baby sister is a bride now

Shahid Kapoor's little sister is married now!

Congratulating his sister Sanah Kapur on her wedding, Shahid took to his Instagram handle, shared a beautiful picture with her with an emotional note.

Saying how her little bitto is now a bride, Kapoor wrote alongside an adorable photo, ''How time flies and little bitto is now a bride. All grown up all too soon my baby sister … an emotional beginning to a wonderful new chapter. Dearest @sanahkapur15 wishing you and Mayank sunshine and good vibes always.''

In the sweet picture, the 'Jersey' actor is looking dapper in an elegant ensemble featuring a black kurta with a matching jacket over it and a white churidar. Meanwhile, Sanah was looking beautiful in pink and blue lehenga.

Sanah, who is the daughter of actors Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak, is Shahid's half-sister. She got married to actors Seema Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa's son Mayank Pahwa in Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday. The ceremony was a low key affair attended by family and close friends.

Shahid's wife Mira Rajput also shared a few pictures of Sanah, Mayank and the family, and wrote, “In a garden of love, there was magic. Congratulations darling Sanah and Mayank… wishing you both the intensity love you brought alive today, every day.” Mira also shared her and Shahid’s look from the wedding in another post.



Sanah made her Bollywood debut with father Pankaj Kapur & brother Shahid Kapoor in Vikas Bahl’s 2015 film 'Shandaar', and later starred in 2018 movie 'Khajoor Pe Atke'.