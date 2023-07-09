Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller Jawan prevue to release on this date

Following the enormous success of his film Pathaan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is ready to captivate audiences, once again, with his upcoming release Jawan. Directed by ace filmmaker Atlee, the film has been generating immense curiosity among fans since its announcement. The excitement reached new heights recently when SRK took to his Twitter handle to unveil the much-anticipated date for the release of the Jawan trailer.

In a tweet accompanied by a motion poster, SRK wrote, "Main punya hoon ya paap hoon?… Main bhi aap hoon… #JawanPrevueOn10July Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." Check it out below! मैं पुण्य हूँ या पाप हूँ?... मैं भी आप हूँ...



Main punya hoon ya paap hoon?... Main bhi aap hoon…#JawanPrevueOn10July#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/GI3RqgVGqr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 8, 2023 Reacting to the post, a fan tweeted, "Phenomenal, you are as well extraordinarily talented. Deeply loved and respected for the gentle, passionate, forthcoming man, also a force to be reckoned with. Anxiously waiting which persona/s will come forth in the character you will portray in #Jawan." Another wrote, "This will rewrite box office history KHAN Saaab !!" A third comment read, "Another Mega Blockbuster Loading."

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted a U/A certificate to Jawan's trailer, signifying that it is suitable for public viewing without restrictions, with parental guidance recommended for children under 12. According to the CBFC's official website, the trailer of Jawan has a duration of 2 minutes and 15 seconds, promising an action-packed preview.

Joining SRK in this highly anticipated film are talented actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. SRK, in an interactive AMA session on Twitter, had previously confirmed that Sethupathi would portray the antagonist in the film, adding to the anticipation and excitement surrounding the film.

Jawan is set to hit theatres on September 7.

