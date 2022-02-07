Shah Rukh Khan makes a 'dua' at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral, fans hail the superstar

The nation bid an emotional goodbye to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday. The funeral took place at Mumbai's Shivaji Park and had dignitaries from all walks of life in attendance. From Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to Bollywood stars to cricketers, to the fans - all came to pay their last respect to the Nightingale of India. Among the many photos of funerals that floated on the internet, the one that stood out featured Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.



SRK came with his manager Pooja Dadlani to the funeral and paid his respect in front of the mortal remains of the veteran singer. The viral photo has Dadlani folding her hands and praying while SRK cupping his hands, a typical gesture for Muslims while praying.



A video of the moment shows SRK saying a prayer, lifting his mask and blowing sidewise- a gesture typically adapted by Muslims while praying for the departed. SRK's gesture got trolled by a certain section on Twitter who misinterpreted the gesture and accused him of spitting at the late singer's mortal remains.



But trolls were pushed back majorly by most who praised the actor and hailed the photo of the star and Dadlani as a picture of a 'secular India'.

A touching gesture of blowing a dua (prayer) by SRK deliberately being misinterpreted as spitting.

Ignorance and malice. The largest statue of equality can’t help this deliberate hate. https://t.co/8ZZllqlBw5 — Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) February 6, 2022 ×

SRK reading his dua for Lata didi was the multicultural India both Lata and SRK have symbolised. It is the multi culturism of India which scares them. It has always scared them. — Hipster (@Hipsterrrific) February 6, 2022 ×

He was reciting a Dua for Lata Mangeshkar ji’s afterlife. This propaganda and mischief against SRK, post the loss of India’s precious gem, is simply uncalled for. So, just stop ‘spitting’ this venom on social media.



Live and let live, please 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/6WGPhTYTcO — Priya Adivarekar (@priyaadivarekar) February 6, 2022 ×

God is one, just belived and pray in your own way https://t.co/4hzWBKNagX — Er. Mufajjel Haque (@prince_mufa) February 7, 2022 ×

SRK was seen seated next to Sachin Tendulkar during the funeral. Others stars like Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Shraddha Kapoor were also seen in attendance at the cremation ceremony.

Lata Mangeshkar was laid to rest with full state honours. The Bharat Ratna awardee died at the age of 92 of February 6, due to multiple organ failure.