Shah Rukh Khan makes a 'dua' at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral, fans hail the superstar

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Feb 07, 2022, 02:02 PM(IST)

Shah Rukh Khan and his manager Pooja Dadlani at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

SRK came with his manager Pooja Dadlani to the funeral and paid his respect in front of the mortal remains of the veteran singer.

The nation bid an emotional goodbye to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday. The funeral took place at Mumbai's Shivaji Park and had dignitaries from all walks of life in attendance. From Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to Bollywood stars to cricketers, to the fans - all came to pay their last respect to the Nightingale of India. Among the many photos of funerals that floated on the internet, the one that stood out featured Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. 

SRK came with his manager Pooja Dadlani to the funeral and paid his respect in front of the mortal remains of the veteran singer. The viral photo has Dadlani folding her hands and praying while SRK cupping his hands, a typical gesture for Muslims while praying. 

A video of the moment shows SRK saying a prayer, lifting his mask and blowing sidewise- a gesture typically adapted by Muslims while praying for the departed. SRK's gesture got trolled by a certain section on Twitter who misinterpreted the gesture and accused him of spitting at the late singer's mortal remains. 

But trolls were pushed back majorly by most who praised the actor and hailed the photo of the star and Dadlani as a picture of a 'secular India'. 

×
×
×
×
×
×

SRK was seen seated next to Sachin Tendulkar during the funeral. Others stars like Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Shraddha Kapoor were also seen in attendance at the cremation ceremony. 

Lata Mangeshkar funeral: PM Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan & others pay tribute to the icon

Lata Mangeshkar was laid to rest with full state honours. The Bharat Ratna awardee died at the age of 92 of February 6, due to multiple organ failure. 

Asha Bhosle mourns sister Lata Mangeshkar's demise, shares childhood picture

Topics

Read in App