Shah Rukh Khan explains what is 'Donkey Travel' ahead of Dunki release

Shah Rukh Khan recently graced an event in Dubai and spoke about his upcoming film Dunki in detail. As the countdown to the film's premiere on December 21 intensified, the megastar revealed intriguing details about the movie.

Addressing the crowd, Khan shared the essence of Dunki, correlating it to an "illegal trip" embarked upon by numerous individuals globally, crossing borders in search of new beginnings. "Dunki is about an illegal trip. A lot of people take to get out of their country across borders all over the world. It's called the donkey travels. Humare desh se bhi jate hai, dus re desh se bhi jate hai (people from our country, as well as other countries, undertake this journey)," he explained.

The film encapsulates the yearning for exploration and success while cherishing one's roots and homeland. Khan expressed, "It's about going out, finding a future for yourself, but loving your home the most. It's about homecoming. Ghar me wapas ane ki baat hai. Duniya me kahi par bhi jee lo, par dil me yehi reheta hai ki apni maati pe aake rest karo, rehe jao. (It's about coming back to your roots. Wherever you stay, but no feeling can match to that of homecoming). "

For those unaware, Donkey is pronounced as Dunki in Punjabi.

During the event, Khan didn't just speak about the film but also enthralled the audience with an electrifying performance. He recreated the iconic "Chaiya Chaiya" song's signature pose, infusing the venue with nostalgia and excitement. The song, a classic from Dil Se, features Khan and Malaika Arora dancing atop a moving train.

SRK has had an amazing year on the professional front. His last two releases Jawan and Pathaan were blockbuster hits. Dunki marks SRK's first collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani and it will bring SRK, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal together for the first time on-screen.