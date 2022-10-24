Shabana Azmi begins shooting for 'Halo' season 2 in Budapest

Renowned actress Shabana Azmi recently jetted off to Budapest to begin filming for the second season of the American military sci-fi series 'Halo'. The 72-year-old star posted a picture on her official Instagram handle to share the work update with her fans and followers.

While posting the snap, she wrote, "The sun is out and life is good .. in Budapest for HALO season 2. (sic)" In the picture, she is seen taking a selfie on the streets of the Hungarian capital.

Reacting to Azmi's post, Dia Mirza wrote, "Adaab Miss you! Have a wonderful shoot!" Boney Kapoor commented, "Looking lovely," on the post. Meanwhile, a fan wrote, "Can't wait to see Margaret Parangosky back in the second season!"

Check out the post here!

Azmi plays the role of the head of the Office of Naval Intelligence, Admiral Margaret Paragonsky, in the Paramount+ show, which is based on the video game franchise of the same name.

The first season of 'Halo', which has been produced by legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg, premiered on an OTT platform in India earlier this year.

The series follows "a 26th-century war between the United Nations Space Command and the Covenant, a theocratic-military alliance of several advanced alien races determined to eradicate the human race".

Coming to Azmi's other projects, she is all set to feature in a rom-com movie directed by Shekhar Kapur titled 'What's Love Got To Do With It?'. She will also play a pivotal role in Karan Johar's romance film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.