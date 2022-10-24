Fawad Khan's 'The Legend Of Maula Jatt' creates history at the global box office

Pakistan's new period drama 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' is still doing great at the box office. The film stars prominent Pakistani actors like Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Humaima Malick. It is a reboot of the 1979 Pakistani action drama Maula Jatt.



The film opened to great numbers worldwide and earned over USD 2.3 million in the first weekend of its release. Two weeks since then, the film has earned around USD 45.7 million (PKR 100 Crores).



The film's leading man, Fawad Khan who plays the titular role and also serves as one of the producers of the film, shared the news on Instagram on Sunday.



Touted as one of the most expensive films to be made in Pakistan, 'The Legend Of Maula Jatt' was announced before the pandemic and had to face multiple delays in the last few years.



An ecstatic Humaima Malick took to Instagram to express her gratitude to fans and wrote, "Maula Jatt just crossed 100 crores today. I can't tell you how emotional I feel while I'm typing this as words can't describe how proud and happy I feel for our country. I started working in the industry when I was 14 and Bol was my first project. Today, Maula Jatt made this big worldwide, loved by millions of people all over the world," she penned.

"It's a proud moment for Pakistanis all over the world as we've made 100 crores in 10 days and this is the best portrayal of our film industry. I'm so proud to be a part of it."

'The Legend Of Maula Jatt' was released worldwide on 500+ screens across 25 countries, making it the widest-ever release for any Pakistani or Punjabi film yet, a press release stated.

The film grossed Pakistani Rs11.27 crores (US$ 526,902) in the Pakistan market.