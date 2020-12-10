Salman Khan's first look from his next 'Antim: The Final Truth' has got his fans excited

Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma shared the first teaser of 'Antim: The Final Truth' on Instagram on Wednesday which sent the Internet into a tizzy. The teaser opens with a back shot of Salman Khan walking in slow motion. The camera pans to reveal Khan's look in the film. The 54-year-old actor is set to play a Sikh character in the film.



Khan can be seen sporting a turban, beard and dark glasses the video. Sharing the teaser, Aayush Sharma, who will co-star with Salman Khan in the film, wrote, "Antim begins... #BhaisAntimFirstLook, #AntimTheFinalTruth."

Minutes after the video was posted on social media, fans expressed excitement as they poured in comments on the video.



"Superb look," commented one user while another wrote: "Salman bhai dashing as always...can't wait to see the film."

'Antim: The Final Truth' will be helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, who has collaborated with Salman Khan in the past for Dabangg film series.



Not too much is known about the film but media reports state it is a Hindi remake of Marathi crime drama 'Mulshi Pattern'.



Khan, whose last release was 'Dabangg 3', also has 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' and 'Kick 2' in his kitty.