Salman Khan returns to film set after 6 months to shoot for 'Radhe'

‘Radhe’ also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. It is directed by Prabhu Deva.
Salman Khan is back on a film set as he shared a picture from ‘Radhe’ film shoot.
He resumed shooting after a gap of six and a half months as he wrote that he "feels good" to be back at work. He captioned the post, "Back to shoot after 6 1/2 months ... feels good.”
The set has been created and production of ‘Radhe’ has started with a lot of precautions in mind.
Salman Khan had started shooting for ‘Radhe’ in November last year as him and Disha Patani got together for the second time in a film. They had first worked together in ‘Bharat’. The first poster of Radhe released in November, 2019. The film then couldnt take flight as COVID-19 lockdown hit the entertainment industry. Salman Khan continues post-production on ‘Radhe' at farmhouse during lockdown
