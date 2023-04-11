Salman Khan death threat: Jodhpur man threatens to kill Indian actor on April 30. Details inside

Salman Khan, one of India's most popular actors, has been in the news recently after reportedly receiving multiple death threats. Now, Mumbai Police say they have received another death threat targetting him in the form of a phone call that was made to the Mumbai Police control room on April 10. The man behind the call identified himself as Roki Bhai from Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The caller has threatened to kill the actor on April 30. Mumbai Police issued a statement confirming the threat and assuring the public that appropriate measures have been taken to ensure Salman Khan's safety. The statement read, "In a call received at Police Control Room yesterday, a man who identified himself as Roki Bhai from Rajasthan's Jodhpur threatened to kill actor Salman Khan on April 30."

This is not the first time that Salman Khan has received death threats. In recent times, the actor has received several such threats, prompting him to take precautions for his safety. According to Indian media reports, Salman Khan has imported a brand-new bulletproof SUV, which is white in colour. The car has been imported privately as the car maker does not produce the model in the country.

The Mumbai Police recently increased security measures around actor Salman Khan's residence following recent threats received by email. Several sections of the Indian Penal Code have been invoked, and the local law enforcement has registered a case. In the past, gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar, and Rohit Garg were booked for sending threatening emails to Khan's office. To ensure his safety, authorities have granted him Y+ category security.

Furthermore, last year, Khan and his father Salim Khan were threatened with death. Salim Khan's security team found a letter outside their Mumbai home near the Bandra Bandstand promenade, where he routinely went for his morning jog.

