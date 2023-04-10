Salman Khan buys new bulletproof SUV following death threats

If reports are anything to go by, Bollywood actor Salman Khan has purchased a brand new bulletproof Nissan Patrol luxury SUV to amp up his security. The actor was reportedly spotted in his new car at the grand opening of NMACC in Mumbai. He was accompanied by his security guards.

Khan started upgrading to bulletproof cars last year after receiving death threats. For those unaware, Khan received death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his aids in connection with the Blackbuck poaching case. Bishnoi reportedly belongs to the community that considers blackbucks as sacred, which is said to have trigged the gangster.

Khan's new Nissan Patrol replaces his bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser LC200. It is expected to come with B6 or B7 levels of protection.

It has simple yet luxurious interiors and comes with a mammoth-sized 5.6-litre V8 petrol engine tuned for 400 bhp and 560 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission.

The car is an extremely capable off-roader and can easily compete with the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 and the Land Rover Defender in the segment.

A non-bulletproof Nissan Patrol would set you back by about Rs 20 million. So, Khan would have had to shell out quite a premium for the bulletproof version.

Khan was previously using Land Rover Range Rover LWB. Last year, he upgraded to the bulletproof Land Cruiser LC200.

On the movie front, Khan will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It is slated to be the big Eid release this year. He also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif in the pipeline. Post that, he will start working on a film with Sooraj Bharjatiya.

