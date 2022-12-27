Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani's video trends on social media. Here's why

As Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned a year older, he celebrated his birthday on Monday night with his friends from the film industry. In attendance were celebrities like Tabu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kartik Aaryan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan too made a fashionably late entry to the bash which was held at Salman's sister Arpita's home.



While Salman came out to see off several of his guests, including SRK, a video of him and his ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani doing the rounds of the internet. The video has Salman walking out of the building with Sangeeta while chatting with her. As the duo wait for her car to arrive, they hug first and then Salman plants a kiss on Sangeeta's forehead and says "I love you" before escorting her to the car.

For those coming in late, Salman and Sangeeta were in a relationship in the 1980s. The duo were in fact set to get married but called it off at the last moment. Bijlani, a former actress and model, eventually married former Indian Cricket team captain Mohammed Azharuddin but the pair separated a few years later. Sangeeta and Salman, meanwhile, remained friends and she is often seen attending various functions at the Khan household.



In an earlier interview to Times Of India, Sangeeta had commented on her friendship with Salman and said, "Connections don’t break. Connections never go away. The love between your partners, and school friends never go away. People will come and go. Nobody will be permanent in life. That does not mean you feel bitter or angry. At one point, you evolve."