Saiyami Kher took note from this cricketer to prepare for her role in Ghoomer

Saiyami Kher says a lot of preparation– physical and mental– went into creating her character in her upcoming movie Ghoomer, where she is playing the part of a cricketer- a para-athlete who has lost one arm. One of the biggest inspirations for Sayami while prepping for the role was ace cricketer Yuvraj Singh. The explosive batsman helped her prepare mentally for the role.

Saiyami says, “For me Ghoomer is a film about triumph. And Yuvi's career has been an inspiring triumph. A sportsperson does not just prepare physically but also mentally. I feel Yuvraj’s story has been a story that has inspired me and many like me. To be at the peak of his career and then go through cancer and come back from there speaks volumes about his mental tenacity. Yuvi has known my love for cricket, I can’t wait for him to see it.’

The movie is directed by R Balki and the story is co-written by Balki, along with Rahul Sengupta and Rishi Virmani.

The film is inspired by the story of Karoly Takacs, the late Hungarian right-hand shooter who won two Olympic gold medals with his left hand after his other hand was seriously injured.

Ghoomer also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi in important roles. Amitabh Bachchan features in a cameo role. Ghoomer releases in theatres on 18 August.

