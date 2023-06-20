Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser: Karan Johar brings back quintessential Bollywood romance

Trust Karan Johar to bring back larger-than-life, quintessential Bollywood romance to screen. While we have all loved the recent shift in the narrative in Hindi cinema with more and more filmmakers opting for real stories - mostly told from the smaller towns of India, there is no denying that we all have missed a true blue Bollywood romance complete with elaborate dance sequences etc on the big screen. Well, the wait seems to be over as Karan Johar dropped the first teaser of his new project Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on Tuesday.



Featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead, the teaser gives a glimpse at the family drama that is set to unfold on the big screens on 28 July. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Churni Ganguly among others.



A burst of colours, opulent sets and designer wears dominate the 1:19 minute-long teaser. Not much is divulged about the plot though but the teaser shows multiple celebrations happening.



The film is special as Karan Johar is celebrating his 25th year in the movies as a filmmaker. His friend, superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote, "Wow Karan 25 years as a filmmaker. You've come a long way baby!! Your father and my friend Tom uncle must be seeing this from heaven and feeling extremely happy and proud."