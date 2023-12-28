Rasika Dugal on ZEE5 comedy show, Mirzapur 3 release date & hopes from year 2024| Interview

Give her an intense role like Beena Tripathi from Mirzapur or one with a funny bone like Kavya Goyal in Humorously Yours, Rasika Dugal manages to do justice to both and with an ease unmatched. Now that a new season of Humorously Yours is tickling its audiences and ending the year on a fun note, we got talking to the actress about her experience working on a genre we’ve rarely seen her explore before.

Rasika Dugal spoke to us about her character in Humorously Yours, trying her hands at comedy, the much-awaited Mirzapur season 3 release date, and what she hopes from the new year. Here are the edited excerpts from our chat:

WION: What's the high point of the show?

Rasika Dugal: I'm always excited to do Humorously Yours because it's a breath of fresh air from all the emotionally intense work I usually do. While I really enjoy that, and it fulfills my artistic desires, it's sometimes nice to have a break. Just being on a set that is lighthearted and dealing with a lighthearted script allows you to learn your lines and have a lot of fun when you show up on set.

WION: If you were to pitch the show to someone who hasn't seen it, what would your tagline be?

Rasika Dugal: I would say it's a slice-of-life drama about a couple trying to navigate a bustling city.

WION: So, what does it take to do a funny role and do justice to it?

Rasika Dugal: Well, if you watch Humorously Yours, the first two seasons, in any comedy, you need to create a comic moment. It's not about being funny, it's about making people see the humour in a moment that wouldn't be funny otherwise. Comedy is structured around that, and for that, you need someone who can see that and someone who's a foil to that comedy. Kavya, very often in this series, plays that role. She makes people look funny. So, that's how the show is structured.

Watch the trailer of Humorously Yours here:

Like any other acting job, you need to be very present with your co-actors, whether it's comedy or not. However, the timing of things becomes crucial in comedy. The punch of things and how a joke lands are more important than in other genres. Paying attention to these details is what makes it interesting.

WION: We’re almost towards the end of 2023, any plans for the new year?

Rasika Dugal: I get a bit overwhelmed when everyone gets festive about things like New Year's. My first reaction is, "I just want to sleep at home." I'm one of those people who wants to be invited to a party but doesn't really want to go. I'm spending Christmas with my family in Jamshedpur, but for New Year's, I don't have any concrete plans yet. A few plans are floating around, mostly with close friends.

Rasika reveals when Mirzapur 3 will release

WION: On the work front, what’s next?

Rasika Dugal: I've shot for a bunch of things over the last 1.5 to two years—about 6-7 projects at different stages of completion. I don't know which will come out when, but the next release is most probably going to be Mirzapur. Once I finish shooting for a project, I have no idea who comes next. Some people are very quick in their post-production turnaround, while some take a long time.

There's a festival film that has done the festival circuit, but I don't know when it will be released. There's also a commercial film I'm not allowed to speak about and a sports drama series. It's a variety of things.

Rasika's wish for the New Year

WION: How do you wish 2024 turns out for you?

Rasika Dugal: If I have to break it down professionally, I really want to do two things -- The first is to play a lead role in a biopic, and the second is to have a central role in a comedy-drama. Those are my two professional desires.

On the personal front, from a self-improvement perspective, I'm a very detailed and obsessive person. If you give me a task, I will delve into the layers of it, and it will occupy the time I have. It can be a good habit for an actor, but it takes a long time to do everything. I'm often overwhelmed by everything, so I hope to manage that a little better this year.