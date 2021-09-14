Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone buy a swanky holiday home in coastal town Alibaug: Report

Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have bought a luxurious holiday property in Maharashtra's (India) coastal town, Alibaug.



According to news reports, the couple was in Alibaug this weekend finishing up the paper work for their latest addition to their list of properties.

Also read: Kate Hudson announces engagement to Danny Fujikawa, heads to Met Gala hours later

The pair reportedly visited the local registrar’s office in Alibaug to close the deal. Ranveer and Deepika have reportedly bought their property that has two bungalows and coconut and betel nut groves in it, reports claim.



Reportedly, Ranveer and Deepika went was to Alibaug early in the morning and Deepika clicked a picture of Ranveer sleeping, she then took to Instagram and wrote, “morning view.”

Last month, it was also reported that Deepika Padukone has bought an expensive service apartment in Bengaluru. She has booked the property at an under-construction high-rise.

Also read: Naomi Osaka arrives at Met Gala in glamorous outfit co-designed by her sister