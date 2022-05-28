Randeep Hooda in and as ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’ impresses netizens - first look out

To mark the 139th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the makers of 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar' have unveiled the first look poster of his biopic that stars Randeep Hooda. In the poster, the actor is seen recreating a viral picture of the activist.

On his Instagram page, Randeep wrote a long caption while sharing the poster. He wrote, "This is a salute to one of the tallest unsung heroes of India’s struggle for freedom and self-actualisation. I hope I can live up to the challenge of filling such big shoes of a true revolutionary and tell his real story which had been brushed under the carpet for so long.. Wishing you all a very Happy #VeerSavarkarJayanti!"

The text on the first look poster reads, “Hindutva Dharm Nahin, Itihaas Hai. (Translation - Hindutva isn’t religion but our history) Take a look!

Netizens and fans seemed pretty impressed by the poster. And, in no time, it started going viral. The comment section got filled with praises and compliments as the day went by.

The film will go on the floor soon. It is being produced by Sandeep Singh and directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

Film producer Sandeep Singh recently shared in an interview that he wants to tell the story of Veer Savarkar because he considers him the “first dynamic hero of India and the only man who could have saved the Partition in 1947.” Meanwhile, the film’s director said that the biopic will portray the freedom fighter just as he was in real life.

Savarkar, who was born in Maharashtra in 1883, was an important figure of the Hindu Mahasabha, a Hindu nationalist organisation and political party. He was a writer, activist and a politician and he developed the Hindu nationalist political ideology known as Hindutva.

Randeep was last seen in ‘Radhe’ as Rana. He will feature next in ‘Unfair and Lovely’, which is being directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua.