Akshay Kumar's film 'Prithviraj' title changed after Karni Sena's complaint

Akshay Kumar's most-awaited movie 'Prithviraj' is all set to release this June and now just a few days before its release, makers have changed the name of the historical epic drama to 'Samrat Prithviraj' after objections raised by Karni Sena.



Yash Raj Studios announced the change via a letter issued to Karni Sena. In the letter, the makers assured that they have no intentions to hurt anyone or disrespect the late king Prithviraj Chauhan.



"We sincerely appreciate your effort in alerting us about your grievance in relation to the current title of the Film, and assure you that we did not, and do not, intend to hurt the sentiments of any person(s) or disrespect the late king and warrior, Prithviraj Chauhan. In fact, we wish to celebrate his bravery, achievements, and contribution to our nation's history, through this Film,'' the letter reads, via HT.



"As per the multiple rounds of discussions between us, and to peacefully and amicably resolve the raised grievance, we will change the title of the film to Samrat Prithviraj. We are highly appreciative of the mutual agreement reached between us that you have no further objections with regards to our film and that all other points raised by you earlier are no longer a point of contention between us."



The film follows the story of King Prithviraj Chauhan and Akshay is playing the famed ruler. The movie also marks the debut of former Miss World ManushI Chhillar. In the movie, she's playing the role of Princess Sanyogita.



The movie was directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films.