Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte to feature in Vasan Bala's 'Monica, O My Darling'

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Jul 28, 2021, 04:25 PM(IST)

Vasan Bala's next features Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao and Radhika Apte Photograph:( Instagram )

Filmmaker Vasan Bala's new film 'Monica, O My Darling' is star stadded. Actors Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte and Huma S Qureshi will be seen sharing screen space with each other in the upcoming thriller which will be streamed on Netflix. 

The film will revolve around a young man who desperately tries to make it big with some unlikely allies and a dastardly diabolical plan to pull off the perfect murder. 

Speaking about the project, Bala, who recently helmed `Ray`, said, "Making a noir film was always on my wishlist, and making it for Netflix with Matchbox Shots makes it an absolutely riveting combination. A noir universe comes with its set stock of characters and conflicts that seamlessly retro-fit themselves in any time and scenario. As greed, love, betrayal, rage, and the all-important `I have a plan` combine to engineer the thrilling exploration of Cinema."

Sikander Kher, Bagavathi Perumal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sukant Goel and Zayn Marie Khan are also a part of the project. The release date of the film has not been announced yet. 

