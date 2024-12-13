New Delhi

On December 13, the Indian film industry’s illustrious film family Kapoors along with other bigwigs from the industry will come together to celebrate the centenary of the legendary Raj Kapoor. The event, hosted at PVR Infinity Mall, Andheri West in Mumbai will serve as a luminous tribute to the visionary filmmaker who defined the golden era of Indian cinema.

This one-of-a-kind event will see the entire Kapoor family, from Randhir Kapoor to the younger generation torchbearers like Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their spouses unite to honour their patriarch.

Huge celebration on Raj Kapoor's 100th anniversary

The celebration promises to be a grand affair, with Bollywood’s biggest names gracing the red carpet. Esteemed guests include legendary stars like Rekha and Jeetendra, cinematic visionaries like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani, and Karan Johar, as well as leading actors like Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol.

As part of the grand celebration, R.K. Films, the Film Heritage Foundation, and NFDC-National Film Archive of India are presenting Raj Kapoor 100 – Celebrating the Centenary of the Greatest Showman.

This festival will feature curated screenings of 10 iconic Raj Kapoor films across 40 cities and 135 cinemas, including PVR-Inox and Cinepolis theaters. Tickets are priced at an accessible Rs 100, reflecting Raj Kapoor’s belief in inclusivity and his vision to make cinema a universal experience.

The festival will spotlight Raj Kapoor’s most celebrated works, spanning nearly four decades:

● Aag (1948)

● Barsaat (1949)

● Awaara (1951)

● Shree 420 (1955)

● Jagte Raho (1956)

● Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai (1960)

● Sangam (1964)

● Mera Naam Joker (1970)

● Bobby (1973)

● Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985)

During the premiere night, attendees will also witness the screening of five of Raj Kapoor’s most iconic films: Awaara, Shree 420, Sangam, Mera Naam Joker, and Bobby, offering a nostalgic journey through his timeless storytelling.

This monumental event not only honours the unparalleled contributions of Raj Kapoor to Indian cinema but also brings together the who’s who of the film industry to celebrate the magic of movies that transcends generations.