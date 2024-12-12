Raj Kapoor @ 100: 7 Films Directed By The Legend That You Must Watch

Raj Kapoor launched the very young Dimple Kapadia and his son Rishi Kapoor as the leads of the teenage romance drama. Kapoor only directed the film and did not feature in it. The film's success made both Kapadia and Rishi Kapoor over night stars. It also became an overseas blockbuster in the Soviet Union, where it drew an audience of 62.6 million viewers, making it one of the top 20 biggest box office hits of all time in the Soviet Union. The story was of two teenagers belonging to two different strata of society in Bombay falling in love despite the odds against them.



