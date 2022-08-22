Priyanka Chopra spends quality time with daughter at LA home; says, 'Love like no other'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who welcomed her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January this year, treated her fans to adorable photos from LA on Sunday. On her official Instagram handle, the actress shared two snaps which also featured her little munchkin.

In the caption, she described the mother-daughter bond in the best possible way. "Love like no other," she wrote.

Dressed in a white shirt and green shorts, Priyanka is seen holding her daughter in the first picture. The second picture shows little Marie's feet touching Priyanka's face.

In the comment section, actress Dia Mirza wrote, "True," along with 2 heart emojis. Meanwhile, Preity Zinta, Anushka Sharma and Dabboo Ratnani left heart emojis on the post. And, Kareena Kapoor Khan commented, "PC and her baby… (heart emojis) Biggestt hug."

On Sunday, Priyanka also shared a video in collaboration with UNICEF to raise awareness about the impact war has on kids and how it affects their education. She joined hands with UNICEF to stand in support of Ukraine's children who have suffered immensely, both psychologically and emotionally.

"While visiting @unicef projects in Poland, I saw with my own eyes the transformative impact of learning and play on children. How much a simple game, a new friendship or a caring teacher can envelop a child with a sense of relief and normality after leaving everything behind in the horror and chaos of war. With less than two weeks to the start of the school year, children must be given every opportunity to continue their learning – whether that means a return to classrooms where it is safe, through online learning, or a combination. In Ukraine and across the world, attacks on schools must stop," Priyanka wrote while sharing the UNICEF video.

Coming to Priyanka Chopra Jonas' movie front, the actress will be next seen in 'It's All Coming Back to Me', which is written and helmed by James C. Strouse. The film is the official remake of the 2016 German film 'SMS für Dich', which itself is based on a novel by Sofie Cramer. Other than Priyanka, the film stars Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, Omid Djalili, and Celia Imrie in pivotal roles.