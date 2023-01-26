Pathaan box office collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan film scores biggest first-day haul for a Hindi film

Pathaan, Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan's comeback to the big screen after a four-year hiatus, has landed with a bang. The film has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on its opening day. As per media reports, the film has grossed Rs 55 crore, which is the most for any Hindi release in the country, ever. More importantly, the film was released on Wednesday. Usually, films hit theatres on Fridays, so Pathaan will have a long five-day opening weekend and is expected to end up with a huge haul. Ever since the project was announced, SRK fans have been waiting for it eagerly, particularly because this is the actor's first film after 2018's Zero.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "'PATHAAN’ CREATES HISTORY, BIGGEST DAY 1 TOTAL… #Pathaan is now BIGGEST OPENER [#Hindi films] in #India… Day 1 biz…

⭐️ #Pathaan: ₹ 55 cr [Non-holiday]

⭐️ #KGF2 #Hindi: ₹ 53.95 cr

⭐️ #War: ₹ 51.60 cr

⭐️ #TOH: ₹ 50.75 cr

Nett BOC. #India biz.

The film, an action-thriller, is directed by Siddharth Anand and written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala. The story has been written by Anand, who has helmed blockbusters like War and Bang Bang. Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana also star.

Apart from the original Hindi version, the film was also released in Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions.

WION's film critic Shomini Sen gave the film a positive review. She wrote, "Does 'Pathaan' work despite the flaws? Yes, because of Shah Rukh Khan and the image he has so carefully cultivated over all these years. His character is an orphan who has been raised in an orphanage who never had a religion to follow. He was named Pathaan by a family in Afghanistan which saved him during a covert operation. 'Pathaan' the film does diss any religion but only the bad guys and makes SRK the superhero who places his country above all religious fanatism. Pretty much similar to how Khan has projected himself all these years."