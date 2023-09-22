Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha get warm welcome at Udaipur airport ahead of wedding

The wedding festivities of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have kicked off in Delhi this week. The couple are set to tie the knot over the weekend in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The ceremonies are scheduled for September 23 and 24.



After wrapping up the Delhi ceremonies, on Friday, the bride-to-be, Parineeti, and her beau, Raghav Chadha, left for Udaipur for their destination wedding. On Friday morning, the couple were spotted at the Delhi airport together. Hours later, several videos of the couple getting a warm welcome in dhol beats at the Udaipur airport emerged online.



Photos and videos of the couple have surfaced online. Take a look.

Parineeti was looking beautiful in a red outfit with a pink shawl. She kept her makeup simple. Raghav was wearing a black sweatshirt with blue jeans.

Guarded with heavy security, the couple were beaming with happiness as they greeted the paps and fans outside the airport.

The wedding preparations started earlier this week with an ardas and kirtan ceremony. The couple visited Gurudwara in New Delhi to seek blessings. A day later, the duo hosted Sufi Night in Delhi. As per HT, songs like ''Chhaap Tilak Sab'', ''Bulleya'', and ''Ishq Sufiana'' were performed.



As for the wedding, it is reported that it will take place on September 24 in Udaipur, followed by a reception in Chandigarh and another one in Delhi.



The wedding will be attended by several people, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, CM of Punjab Bhagwant Mann, and many others. Parineeti Chopra's cousin, Priyanka Chopra, and her husband, Nick Jonas, are also likely to attend the wedding.



Parineeti and Raghav got engaged at the Kapurthala House in Delhi on May 13, 2023. Priyanka Chopra, Arvind Kejriwal, former union ministers P Chidambaram and Kapil Sibal, and others attended the ceremony.

