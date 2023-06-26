Pankaj Tripathi reveals one thing he has in common with former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Pankaj Tripathi has been missing from the big screen for some time, however, to make up for it he is gearing up for his upcoming projects.

Currently, he is in Lucknow shooting for his movie Main Atal Hoon, which is based on former Prime Minister and statesman Atal Bihari Vajpayee. There is one thing common between the reel and the real Atal, i.e. there is a love for poetry and literature.

Pankaj says, "During my research for the movie Main Atal Hoon, I found out, and it’s also widely known, that apart from politics and diplomacy, Atalji was a great poet and had an immense love and attachment towards literature and language too. Through my research, I find out he used to do poetry to convey his state of mind. I could relate to that because good poetry has a deep effect on me too, especially Hindi poetry."

The actor continued, "I grew up reading some of the great writers and sometimes being inspired by them I scribble a few lines in the form of poems too. It was nice to know that there are poems and poets that Atalji and I commonly like."

The seasoned actor is currently looking forward to his upcoming release OMG 2, which is set to hit the big screens on August 11, 2023. Apart from that, Fukrey 3 will also be released soon, where he will be playing the role of Pandit for the third time.

