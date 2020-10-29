Not 'Laxmmi Bomb', Akshay Kumar's film now has a new name

After a swarm of controversies around the name of the Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Laxmmi Bomb’, the makers have finally given in to the demands and changed the title of the film.

The film will now be called ‘Laxmii’.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh made the announcement: "NEW DEVELOPMENT... #LaxmmiBomb title changed... New title: #Laxmii... Premieres 9 Nov 2020 on #DisneyPlusHotstarVIP... Stars #AkshayKumar and #KiaraAdvani (sic)."

Read the tweet here:

Just today we informed you about the legal notice that the makers received from fringe group Shri Rajput Karni Sena.

The film, directed by Raghava Lawrence, premieres on Disney+Hotstar on November 9. It stars Kiara Advani as the female lead.

The film centres around Akshay’s character getting possessed by the ghost of a transgender person.

‘Laxmmi Bomb’ is the Hindi remake of Tamil hit ‘Muni 2: Kanchana’, of the Kanchana series, starring Raghava Lawrence. He also directed the series. The film will see Akshay wear a sari for the first time.