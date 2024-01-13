No water, no loo! Radhika Apte gets stuck in airport's aerobridge for hours

Actor Radhika Apte had a very unpleasant experience at an airport today. The Sacred Games actor was stuck after she and her fellow passengers were locked in the aerobridge by the airport staff.



Without revealing the name of the airlines or the city where she was stuck, Apte penned a long note about her recent ordeal.



Sharing photos and videos of people stuck in the aerobridge, the actress wrote that the passengers with small babies and elderly people had been locked in for over an hour, revealing that the staff had no clue.

Sharing her disappointment, Apte added, ''Apparently their crew hasn’t boarded. The crew had the change and they are still waiting for new crew but they have no idea of when they will arrive so no one knows how long they’ll be locked inside. I managed to escaped briefly to speak to the very stupid staff woman outside who kept saying there is no issue and no delay :) now I’m locked inside 😃 AND they just told us that we will be here till minimum 12pm 🥰 all locked in. No water no loo. Thanks for the fun ride!!,'' she wrote further. In the comment section, many users shared the same experience they had faced earlier. While others asked Apte to tag the airlines,



One user wrote, ''Welcome to Mumbai Airport. Hehehehe. Not the first time this has happened though.''

Another user wrote, ''Why don't you tag the airlines and reveal the name. As well as the airport name.''

On the work front, Radhika was recently seen in Merry Christmas. In Sriram Raghavan's mystery thriller, the actress made a cameo appearance as Rosie.



Starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, the film was released in theatres on January 12, 2024.